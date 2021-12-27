Reopening of Foxconn plant near Chennai postponed

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Production at Foxconn plant near Chennai, which was expected to recommence in phases from Monday, has been postponed to Wednesday or Thursday, according to sources in the know.
Work at the plant was suspended for over a week with workers demanding quality food. This follows food-poisoning of over 100 workers, and their colleagues protesting outside the plant asking the company to improve food quality and hygiene conditions at hostels.
Following the protest, the management decided to offer paid leave holidays for workers till Sunday.
It was decided that beginning Monday, of the 15,000 plus workers, about 10 per cent would be brought back to work at the plant, which manufactures Apple’s iPhones. However, the reopening has now been pushed to Wednesday or Thursday as certain works are yet to be completed at the hostels where employees stay.
Last Thursday, government officials and the Foxconn management held a long discussion, The company was asked to improve the working conditions of employees and the quality of hostels.
Basic amenities such as adequate accommodation, bathroom, toilet, drinking water and airy rooms should be provided and infrastructure should be improved, the State government had emphasised. The company had agreed to do the needful.
