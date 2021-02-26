RJio launches new JioPhone with unlimited voice calls and data for 2 years

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has launched a new JioPhone with unlimited voice calls and data of 2 GB per month for two years.

JioPhone is the 4G feature phone rolled out by telecom service provider RJio in September 2016.

"There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the Internet, at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Since the last four years, Jio has democratised the Internet and passed on the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology no longer remains a privilege of a select few,” Akash Ambani, Director, RJio, said.

“The New JioPhone 2021 offer is another step in that direction. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this digital divide and welcome every Indian to join this movement,” he added.

Offering unlimited voice calls and unlimited data means the handset does not require a recharge for two years.

RJio is also offering a JioPhone handset and 12 months of service at ₹1,499, with unlimited voice calls (2 GB data every month), and does not require recharge for one year.

This is much less than the ₹5,000 spend on other networks, the company said.

Existing JioPhone users can avail of 12 months of unlimited service at ₹749 (with unlimited voice calls and data, and no recharge required for a year), it said, adding JioPhone has more than 100 million users.

The schemes are launched to accelerate the ‘2G-mukt Bharat’ movement that would enable JioPhone services accessible to the 300 million feature phone users in the country. It said that India still has 300 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era.