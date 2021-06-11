Info-tech

RJio launches new tariff plans starting at Rs 127

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 11, 2021

The new plans offer unlimited data and voice

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on Friday launched new tariff plans providing unlimited data and voice. The new tariff plans also offer all the Jio apps.

The tariffs launched under the ‘Jio Freedom Plans’ offer freedom from daily data limit, according to a posting on RJio’s website.

 

The company has launched five new plans, starting at Rs 127 (with 12 GB and 15-day validity) and going up to Rs 2,397 (with 365 GB for 365 days), it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, RJio integrated its customer-related services with WhatsApp to enable users to recharge on the messaging app.

tariff
Reliance Jio
