RJio launches new tariff plans starting at Rs 127

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on Friday launched new tariff plans providing unlimited data and voice. The new tariff plans also offer all the Jio apps.

The tariffs launched under the ‘Jio Freedom Plans’ offer freedom from daily data limit, according to a posting on RJio’s website.

The company has launched five new plans, starting at Rs 127 (with 12 GB and 15-day validity) and going up to Rs 2,397 (with 365 GB for 365 days), it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, RJio integrated its customer-related services with WhatsApp to enable users to recharge on the messaging app.

Read also: RJio users can now recharge, make payments over WhatsApp