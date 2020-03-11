Route Mobile partners with Lanka Bell

Route Mobile, a Cloud communications platform service provider, has entered into a partnership with Sri-Lankan telecommunications service provider Lanka Bell.

Under the deal, Lanka Bell will expand its portfolio to include a wide range of cloud communications solutions. In addition to Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and Platform as a service (PaaS), Route Mobile’s Cloud Platform as a Service infrastructure will enable Lanka Bell to offer clients A2P Messaging, New age Chatbot messaging, the company said in a statement.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD and Group CEO, Route Mobile said: “This partnership with Lanka Bell is built to combine the strength in domain and technological expertise of both the companies. Our cloud platform and offerings will enable enterprises in Sri Lanka to enhance user engagement and deliver better customer experience”.

Lanka Bell is a telecommunications operator providing a range of telecommunication services, including Internet, data and voice, to businesses and residential customers in Sri Lanka and wholesale bandwidth solutions to operators.