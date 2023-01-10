SaaS platform actyv.ai has raised $12 million as part of pre-series A funding round from 1Digi Ventures, Singapore, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of the company.

This includes an earlier tranche of $5 million from 1Digi Ventures in 2022. The funding will fuel global expansion, product enhancement, portfolio growth and hiring , said the company.

actyv.ai says it is an AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and insurance, transforming the global B2B supply chain by making business transactions faster and easier.

Raghu Subramanian said, “We now have a proven track record of achieving milestones in product development, business growth and attracting talent. Our AI-powered SaaS platform with its embedded offerings drives substantial operational efficiencies and growth to the entire supply chain ecosystem.”

This additional infusion of funds validates being category creators in this space and the conviction to augment our platform’s capabilities, he added.

Through its partnerships with financial institutions, actyv.ai enables enterprises, suppliers, distributors, and retailers to grow. actyv Go, actyv Score, actyv PayLater, actyv Insure, actyv Invest and are the various product categories on the platform.

The company said it has partnered with more than 20 leading financial institutions enabling embedded BNPL. Over 25,000 distributors and one lakh retailers have been onboarded on the platform, it said.