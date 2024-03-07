Salesforce India recorded 35 per cent Year-on-Year(YoY) growth in new business in India. The company sees significant headroom for growth in the Indian market and aims to focus more on data and trust adoption, said Arun Kumar Parmeswaran, SVP & MD (Sales and Distribution) Salesforce India.

The global inc recently posted its earnings for the quarter ending January 31. Salesforces’ revenue for 2024 stood at $34.9 billion, an increase of 11 per cent year-on-year(YoY). The India arm previously in FY23, had registered year-on-year revenue growth of over 50 per cent to ₹6,000.3 crore.

“India has established an exceptional public digital infrastructure, positioning itself ahead of others in the field. This advancement is driving widespread digital transformation across various industries, marking a golden era in technology. The momentum and demand from customers, ranging from large enterprises to small and medium businesses, are unprecedented,” Parmeswaran told businessline.

Salesforce will continue to have a high growth story in India, as ample opportunity and demand can be leveraged with the company’s right portfolio of solutions. Even as the customer base consists of most large corporations, the small and medium businesses segment too has untapped potential and provides growth opportunities, he added.

“The next phase of growth clearly is going to come from our vision of us being the number one CRM plus AI plus data and trust, initiative,” the senior executive said. Salesforce plans to have increased focus on Data and Trust going forward. It aims to unlock the value of trapped data, by consolidating customer data from various sources, including their engagement platform and external sources, as data plays a crucial role in powering AI.

It is also focusing on building a trust layer for AI models, as the foundation of models will be data. The goal is to simplify processes by relying on trusted data and implementing measures to handle various challenges like bias,toxicity, and hallucination.

This year, the company collaborated with multiple Indian businesses, such as Air India, Atomberg, Narayana Health, and Jaipur Rugs. In India, the company recently announced the expansion of its Bengaluru office and its flagship Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad.

Salesforce currently has 11,000 employees in India across sites in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, and Jaipur. Salesforce said it continues to hire in India for roles in across technology and product, sales, business support, and customer success.

