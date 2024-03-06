Louisa AI, an AI-powered platform, has secured $5 million in seed funding to enhance its technology designed to systematise “serendipity” in professional settings.

Originating from a concept at Goldman Sachs in 2018, Louisa AI leverages network effects to create business connections for sales and deal-making.

Rohan Doctor, founder of Louisa AI, said, “With this funding, Louisa AI is set to expand its capabilities and reach, demonstrating the power of AI in creating serendipitous business opportunities that might otherwise go unnoticed. Our goal is to make the ‘lucky’ encounters that drive business success a systematised, repeatable process. By doing so, we are not just enabling deals, we are also redefining the landscape of sales enablement and collaborative intelligence.”

The seed funding round saw participation from Oxford University’s investment arms, early-stage venture capitalists such as Palm Drive VC, Evolution VC, Nucleus VC, Gaingels, and ex-Goldman Sachs partners, colleagues, clients, friends and family offices.

As Louisa AI embarks on this exciting phase, it is poised to redefine B2B SaaS interactions, providing companies with the necessary tools to effectively harness their networks and unlock new growth and collaboration opportunities, said the company.