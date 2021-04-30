Info-tech

Samir Seksaria to take over as CFO of TCS

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 30, 2021

Samir Seksaria

Replaces V Ramakrishnan who is retiring from the company

Tata Consultancy Services has announced that Samir Seksaria will take over as the company’s Chief Financial Officer on May 1, 2021. He replaces V Ramakrishnan, who will be retiring from the services of the company.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on April 12, 2021, had appointed Samir Seksaria as Chief Financial Officer. He started his career in TCS in 1999 and spent his early years in consulting assignments involving regulatory compliance and M&A spin-offs, amongst others. He moved to Corporate Finance in 2004 and played a critical role in the company’s IPO. Prior to being appointed as CFO, he was heading the financial analytics, planning and business finance functions.

“I am pleased to welcome Samir in his new role. During the past two decades, Samir has played an exemplary role in the company’s financial transformation journey involving simplification, cash management, planning and forecasting, and contract structuring,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, TCS.

“I am truly honoured to be offered the role of Chief Financial Officer. I am thankful to the Board and the management for giving me this position of responsibility. I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, business units and associates towards creating value for all our stakeholders as TCS powers ahead in its journey of transformative growth,” said Samir Seksaria.

Published on April 30, 2021

board of directors (appointment and change)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
