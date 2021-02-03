Samsung launches Galaxy M02 smartphone in India

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Samsung has launched the Galaxy M02 smartphone in India.
The phone is Samsung’s latest addition to its affordable smartphone portfolio under its Galaxy M Series, launched soon after the Galaxy M02s.
The device comes with a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek 6739 processor. Galaxy M02 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 5MP front-facing camera.
The phone will be available in black, blue, red and gray colours.
The Galaxy M02 is priced at ₹6999 for the 2GB+32GB variant and ₹7499 for the 3GB+32GB variant. It will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all key retails stores. As an introductory offer, consumers can avail a special discount of ₹200 on Amazon.in for a limited time, Samsung said.
