Samsung launches Galaxy M02 smartphone in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M02 smartphone in India.

The phone is Samsung’s latest addition to its affordable smartphone portfolio under its Galaxy M Series, launched soon after the Galaxy M02s.

The device comes with a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek 6739 processor. Galaxy M02 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 5MP front-facing camera.

The phone will be available in black, blue, red and gray colours.

The Galaxy M02 is priced at ₹6999 for the 2GB+32GB variant and ₹7499 for the 3GB+32GB variant. It will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all key retails stores. As an introductory offer, consumers can avail a special discount of ₹200 on Amazon.in for a limited time, Samsung said.