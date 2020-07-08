Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5: Here’s all you need to know

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
Samsung on Wednesday officially announced that it will be hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, where it will be launching new a range of Galaxy devices.
The event will be hosted virtually owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is scheduled to begin at 10 am ET (7.30 pm IST).
“On August 5, join us for a Galaxy Unpacked virtual event to explore our latest ecosystem of Galaxy devices designed to empower your life. Live streaming of the event will be available at Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung.com at 10 a.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. IST.” Samsung said in its official announcement.
The South Korean tech giant’s announcement video confirms the launch of it its flagship Galaxy Note 20 series.
According to the verge, the brand is likely to launch at least two Galaxy Note 20 models — a smaller Galaxy Note 20 and a larger Galaxy Note 20 ultra. The video hints at a copper colour variant of the phone, similar to the renders that had been accidentally leaked earlier this year.
The new flagship range is expected to have upgraded specs, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor or possibly even the rumoured Snapdragon 865 Plus, according to a report.
The device will be equipped with a triple rear camera array that includes a periscope-style lens. The phone may include a fourth sensor that is likely to be either a 3D ToF sensor or laser autofocus, reports say.
Samsung is also likely to make 5G the default for the new Notes. As usual, the Galaxy Note series will include an S-pen.
Apart from the Galaxy Note series, the brand is also expected to launch two new foldable devices, including the next edition of the Galaxy Fold. The phone, rumoured to be named Galaxy Z Fold 2, is likely to feature a bigger display made of glass instead of plastic on the inside, says an Indian Express report. According to SamMobile, the phone is likely to have a 7.7-inch display with a cut out camera.
The second-generation model could also be priced lower than the original, which was priced at $1,980, the report said.
Apart from the Galaxy Fold, Samsung is also likely to release an updated 5G version of its Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Flip, launched earlier this year, is Samsung’s first eSIM smartphone. It works with 4G. The phone has a 6.7-inch infinity flex display with Samsung’s proprietary Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG). The device comes with a Snapdragon 855+ processor and an 8+256 GB memory combination.
