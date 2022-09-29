Schneider Electric, a digital transformation of energy management and automation solutions company based out of France, is setting up a Smart Factory at the GMR Industrial Park here.

Spread over 18 acres, the upcoming unit will be the company’s second factory in Telangana. The new facility will be developed in two phases. The first phase, with a 2 lakh sq ft area, will be completed in the next 12 months.

KT Rama Rao, Telangana IT and Industries Minister; Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India; and Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Telangana (IT and Industries), took part in the ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday.

“We believe this facility, apart from catering to the needs of the industry, will also magnify revenue generation opportunities and boost job creation,” Rama Rao said, addressing the gathering after the ceremony.

Anil Chaudhry, Zone President (India) and CEO and MD of Schneider Electric India, said that the company would invest over ₹300 crore on this project.

“It will create an additional 1,000 jobs. This project is set to contribute to our ongoing efforts for Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Javed Ahmad, Senior Vice-President (Global Supply Chain, International Region) of Schneider Electric, said that the facility would cater to the needs of the customers.

“It will be more resilient against future disruptions. The upcoming smart factory will harness the power of Industry 4.0 technologies to make better and faster decisions for enhanced customer experience,” he said.