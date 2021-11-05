Select Windows 11 built-in apps face issues due to expired certificate, warns Microsoft

Some built-in applications, including Snipping Tool might not open or work as expected on Windows 11 for some users due to an issue with Microsoft digital certificate, Microsoft has said.

“Starting on November 1, 2021, some users might be unable to open or use certain built-in Windows apps or parts of some built-in apps. This is caused by an issue with a Microsoft digital certificate, which expired October 31, 2021,” it said in a post.

Also read: Microsoft rolls out new tech to connect its cloud to rivals

The issue affects multiple apps and features including Snipping Tool, Accounts page and landing page in the Settings app (S mode only), Start menu (S mode only), Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, and Emoji Panel, Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI) and Getting started and Tips.

Fixing the glitches

Microsoft will automatically update affected devices with KB5006746 released on October 21, 2021 to resolve some of these issues. The update is meant to fix issues with Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing and Emoji Panel as well as Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI) and Getting started and Tips.

The tech giant has also recommended a workaround for problems with the Snipping Tool while it works on a fix for the same.

“To mitigate the issue with Snipping Tool, use the Print Screen key on your keyboard and paste the screenshot into your document. You can also paste it into Paint to select and copy the section you want,” it said.

“We are working on a near term resolution for the Snipping tool and the S mode issues and will provide an update when available,” it added.