Select Windows 11 built-in apps face issues due to expired certificate, warns Microsoft

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Some built-in applications, including Snipping Tool might not open or work as expected on Windows 11 for some users due to an issue with Microsoft digital certificate, Microsoft has said.
“Starting on November 1, 2021, some users might be unable to open or use certain built-in Windows apps or parts of some built-in apps. This is caused by an issue with a Microsoft digital certificate, which expired October 31, 2021,” it said in a post.
Also read: Microsoft rolls out new tech to connect its cloud to rivals
The issue affects multiple apps and features including Snipping Tool, Accounts page and landing page in the Settings app (S mode only), Start menu (S mode only), Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, and Emoji Panel, Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI) and Getting started and Tips.
Microsoft will automatically update affected devices with KB5006746 released on October 21, 2021 to resolve some of these issues. The update is meant to fix issues with Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing and Emoji Panel as well as Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI) and Getting started and Tips.
The tech giant has also recommended a workaround for problems with the Snipping Tool while it works on a fix for the same.
“To mitigate the issue with Snipping Tool, use the Print Screen key on your keyboard and paste the screenshot into your document. You can also paste it into Paint to select and copy the section you want,” it said.
“We are working on a near term resolution for the Snipping tool and the S mode issues and will provide an update when available,” it added.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...