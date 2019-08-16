ShareChat raises $100 mn in Series D funding

ShareChat, a regional social media platform, has raised $100 million through its Series D funding, taking the total raised by the firm to $224 million.

Existing investors participating in this round include Shunwei Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, SAIF Capital, India Quotient and Morningside Venture Capital. Twitter and TrustBridge Partners are two new investors joining this latest funding round, the company said in a statement.

“As we scale up, our focus remains to help the ShareChat community better express themselves in the comfort of their native language,” Ankush Sachdeva, CEO at ShareChat, said.

This new round of funding will help ShareChat strengthen the technology infrastructure for its platform, as the company looks to scale its business. Additionally, ShareChat will acquire talent to help propel the exchange of ideas among its strategic partners.

To accelerate the Internet ecosystem in India, the company will also be introducing more features to make the experience seamless across devices.

“This investment will help ShareChat grow and provide the company’s management team access to Twitter’s executives as thought partners,” Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director at Twitter India, said.