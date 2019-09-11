SITI Broadband to offer Zee5 as value added offering

SITI Broadband has partnered with OTT player Zee5 to offer Zee5 content as a value-added service.

The move is part of a series of similar alliances and partnerships across the sectors such as telecom service providers, payment apps and connected devices to create a solid ecosystem for a sustainable growth for Zee5.

With this association, SITI Broadband customers, those who are using above 100 Mbps tariff plan will get complimentary Zee5 1-monthly premium subscription pack as a value- added service. In addition, existing Siti Broadband customers those who are in other tariff plans will receive discounted rates on purchase of any premium subscription pack of Zee5.

Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial Head, Zee5 India said, “We are delighted to partner with SITI Broadband. The coming together of two homegrown platforms will expand immense growth opportunities and grow the binge-watching culture across the country. It will pave the way for a strong and sustained growth trajectory for Zee5 as well as Siti.”

Anil Malhotra, CEO, SITI said “The alliance plays to both partner's individual strength in which consumer gets the maximum advantage. It will give both of us an opportunity to scale up our business ambitions, creating value for all our stakeholders with a focussed and strategic approach. It also gives Zee5 access to SITI Broadband households."

The industry dynamics are changing rapidly where consumption patterns are evolving. Broadband players like SITI are last mile operators offering a unique opportunity of convergence of consumption between OTT (over-the-top) streaming and linear TV.

In 2019 itself, ZEE5 has rolled out around 25 original shows across genres, and the platform plans to launch 72+ shows by March 2020. It has crossed 70 million gross downloads since launch on the Play Store and had 76.4 million global monthly active users globally as of June 2019.