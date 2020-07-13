Snapchat launches mental health support feature in India

Social media platform Snapchat will launch a “Here for You” feature, meant to promote mental health and well-being, in India.

The photo-messaging platform had announced the feature in February, on Safer Internet Day.

The feature is meant to promote mental well-being among users, especially Gen Z and millennials.

“We are announcing several resources to help uphold this responsibility,” Snapchat had said in its official announcement. “We’re starting with a new feature, called Here For You, that will provide proactive in-app support to Snapchatters who may be experiencing mental health or emotional crisis, or who may be curious to learn more about these issues and how they can help friends dealing with them.”

The company is launching the ‘Here For You’ feature in India in association with the Mariwala Health Initiative and the Manas Foundation, LiveMint reported.

The social media platform had previously launched multiple initiatives to promote mental well-being, including Headspace.

Headspace offers “guided mini-meditations and tools” for helping users “check in on their friends.”