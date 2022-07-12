Anand Mahindra was asked about Tata Motors on Twitter. Here’s how he replied

Anand Gopal Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra Group, took to Twitter, saying it’s a privilege to have competitors like Tata Motors as they keep reinventing themselves and encourage to do better. The tweet from Anand Mahindra came as a reply to a Twitter user’s query on Tata Motors.

It's a privilege to have strong competitors like @TataMotors They keep reinventing themselves and that inspires us to do even better… Competition spurs Innovation.. https://t.co/MwpBYsMOWZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2022

Users’ reactions to the tweet have caught their eyes. “Mahesh @maheshphogat Replying to @anandmahindra and @TataMotors It’s good to have competition for Innovation; it’s better for economy and best for India.”

“shishir @shishir84454788 Replying to @anandmahindra and @TataMotors There are few people who normally praise competitor. Word coming from you is simply remarkable..luv the way you see the industry..🙏.”

In another post, a Twitter user is seen complimenting Mahindra Motors ”Safety features, steering, seats, leg space, gadgets, sensors are all worth writing home about”, to which Anand Mahindra had a humble reply.

The best endorsements are from people with no bias-for or against-via a random encounter with the vehicle. Thank you for making my day Harinder. And my passion can be taken for granted, but it springs directly from the entire auto team, who, in fact, are called #Passioneershttps://t.co/9aIUQ7f4Qi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 9, 2022