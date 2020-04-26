Anantkumar Hegde says his Twitter account blocked

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 were choppy and dropped slightly last week; near-term view is mixed
For investors, comprehending the various nuances of investing in debt funds and decoding the endless jargon ...
We initiated a buy on MCX in November 2018. That was when NSE and BSE had flagged their first commodity ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
Anantkumar Hegde says his Twitter account blocked
BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde - THE HINDU
BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde - THE HINDU
Former Union minister and controversial BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde on Sunday said his Twitter account has been blocked and accused the microblogging site of taking an ‘anti-India stand’ and acting “with very prejudiced intentions.”
The MP from Uttara Kannada has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the ‘Digital colonisation’ by a corporate entity.
Hegde, in a Facebook post on Sunday, said he took offence against a Khalistan supporter and the ‘hidden agenda of the Tablighi Jamaat movement within India’
He said he had written to the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah on April 20 against Gurupatwant Singh Pannun advocating independence of Punjab through the formation of Khalistan.
“As a consequence of the two bold steps taken by me, on April 24, 2020 my official Twitter account got blocked by Twitter India Inc.,” the MP alleged in the post.
The MP shared the message he received from Twitter where he was asked to delete the tweets that violate it’s rules.
Twitter also said that if he felt that it had made a mistake, he can appeal the violation.
Hegde said he would not delete the tweet “because it was to expose the wrong being done under the umbrella of religion.”
“Undoubtedly, I am not against any religion, but being an Indian, I will never allow any person or organisation to spread hatred or to provoke people to indulge in any anti-social or anti-national activity.
I stand to affirm on my statement and will defend it strongly,” Hegde stated.
The MP wrote to Modi on Saturday against Twitter India about “selective targeting” of several national handles and pro-Indian handles by suspending or locking rampantly in the past few months.
He alleged that the Twitter account of decorated veterans had been suspended without notice.
He also charged some twitter handles with targetting the Prime Minister and Home Minister for their own pecuniary interests.
Hegde demanded that selective targeting by Twitter be investigated.
Hegde has a history of making controversial remarks.
Earlier this month, the state Congress had accused him of giving a call that Tablighi people should be shot down in the backdrop of a religious meet of the organisation in Delhi turning into a coronavirus hotspot.
In February this year, he had reportedly claimed that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was a “drama”, drawing the BJP leadership’s ire.
He had earlier opposed the state celebrations of Tipu Jayanti during Congress rule in Karnataka since it was started in 2015 and had called the festival a “shameful event glorifying a brutal killer.”
In 2017, as a union minister he had kicked up a row saying that the Constitution would be changed but later apologised in the Lok Sabha after facing flak.
SHARE