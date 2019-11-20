Social Media

CERT-In advisory on WhatsApp ‘vulnerability’

Press Trust of India New Delhi | Updated on November 20, 2019 Published on November 20, 2019

Cyber security agency CERT-In has warned WhatsApp users against a “vulnerability” that can compromise their individual account without seeking permissions even as the popular social messaging app said users have not been impacted.

The Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In) has issued an advisory in this context calling the severity of the threat, being spread by an MP4 file, as “high.”

The advisory comes in the backdrop of recent developments where WhatsApp had informed the government in September that over 100 Indian users were targeted by the Israeli spyware Pegasus.

“A vulnerability has been reported in WhatsApp which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the target system,” the latest advisory said.

