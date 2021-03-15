Clubhouse launches its first creator accelerator program,

Social media platform Clubhouse has launched its first creator accelerator program, CEO Paul Davison announced during Clubhouse’s weekly town hall on Sunday.

The program will accept 20 creators. The deadline for accepting applications is March 31.

“We are launching our first creator accelerator program, Clubhouse Creator First. We are looking to support and equip 20 creators with resources they need to bring their ideas and creativity to life,” Clubhouse said in a tweet.

The program is meant to help creators build their audiences and leverage monetisation opportunities.

According to the description provided by Clubhouse, “Clubhouse Creator First is an accelerator program designed to help aspiring creators on Clubhouse host amazing conversations, build their audience, and monetize.”

The platform also shared product updates. It will enable link sharing to a user’s profile or club. Apart from this, it will also provide a feature that will enable it to learn what language rooms users tend to join and filter the others.

Apart from this, when a user invites someone off Clubhouse to join their club, the nomination badge on their profile will display the name of their club.

It has also added a range of new tools to detect abuse on the platform.

Clubhouse which is set to celebrate its first anniversary on March 17 has gained massive popularity over the past year with endorsements from the likes of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The popularity has spun off other competing audio-only social media platforms. Twitter, for instance, is also working on its audio platform called Twitter Spaces which it began testing on iOS in December 2020.