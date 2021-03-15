Clubhouse launches its first creator accelerator program,

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Clubhouse launches its first creator accelerator program,
Clubhouse Creator First would support 20 creators to build audience and monetize
Social media platform Clubhouse has launched its first creator accelerator program, CEO Paul Davison announced during Clubhouse’s weekly town hall on Sunday.
The program will accept 20 creators. The deadline for accepting applications is March 31.
“We are launching our first creator accelerator program, Clubhouse Creator First. We are looking to support and equip 20 creators with resources they need to bring their ideas and creativity to life,” Clubhouse said in a tweet.
The program is meant to help creators build their audiences and leverage monetisation opportunities.
According to the description provided by Clubhouse, “Clubhouse Creator First is an accelerator program designed to help aspiring creators on Clubhouse host amazing conversations, build their audience, and monetize.”
The platform also shared product updates. It will enable link sharing to a user’s profile or club. Apart from this, it will also provide a feature that will enable it to learn what language rooms users tend to join and filter the others.
Apart from this, when a user invites someone off Clubhouse to join their club, the nomination badge on their profile will display the name of their club.
It has also added a range of new tools to detect abuse on the platform.
Clubhouse which is set to celebrate its first anniversary on March 17 has gained massive popularity over the past year with endorsements from the likes of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
The popularity has spun off other competing audio-only social media platforms. Twitter, for instance, is also working on its audio platform called Twitter Spaces which it began testing on iOS in December 2020.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE