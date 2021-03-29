Elon Musk did something somewhat unusual: Delete a tweet

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Elon Musk did something somewhat unusual: Delete a tweet
Does Tesla Inc. have the potential to be a $1 - company? It’s a notion that got Elon Musk tweeting early Friday, only for the billionaire to do something fairly rare for him: delete a post.
The exchange started with a tweet by an account that regularly features promotional posts about Tesla and “Full Self-Driving,” a package the company sells along with its driver-assistance system Autopilot. The suite of features often referred to as FSD is controversial because of Tesla’s mixed messaging -- the company tells drivers who use it that they need to be fully attentive.
“FSD is the biggest thing ever,” the user @WholeMarsBlog wrote. “Tesla is going to be bigger than Apple.”
Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, replied that he thinks there is “a >0% chance Tesla could be the biggest company.” After another user wrote that they loved “the direction of that arrow,” Musk responded: “Probably within a few months.”
Musk then quickly deleted the latter post. It’s unclear if he thought better of sending it or was asked to take the tweet down.
As part of a settlement reached with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 related to Musk’s tweets about taking the company private, Tesla agreed to employ a securities lawyer to review executives’ social media posts and make sure they’re consistent with disclosure policies and procedures. Tesla also agreed to oversee communications by Musk, specifically, and to pre-approve anything containing information material to the company or shareholders.
Hours before Friday’s exchange, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that Tesla repeatedly violated US labour law and needed to make Musk delete a tweet in which he threatened to punish workers if they unionised. He has not yet taken down that post.
With a roughly $600 billion market capitalisation, Tesla has a long way to go to pass Apple Inc. as the world’s biggest company. The iPhone maker’s market value is about $2 trillion.
