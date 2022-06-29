Facebook Groups get new features, including sidebars and channels

Meta-owned Facebook has announced new features to its Groups, including Channels. The sidebar feature will let users pin favourite groups and view the latest activity, including new posts and engagement.

Maria Smith, VP of Communities at Facebook, said, “Admins can begin to create channels to connect with their groups in smaller, more casual settings where they can have deeper discussions on common interests or organise their communities around topics in different formats.” The application lets the admin create three types of channels: chat, audio and feed. As per reports, text chat looks like a Messenger thread while the audio room looks like Discord.

Facebook is introducing a new menu to organise groups listing events, shops and channels. Reportedly, this makes it easier for users to connect with others based on their preferences.

The social media platform has recently introduced features to help Facebook Group administrators manage interactions and reduce misinformation. The ability for admins to automatically reject posts identified as containing false information by third-party checkers was added.