Facebook is testing ‘threads’ feature for post similar to Twitter

Facebook is testing a new 'threads' feature for posts, according to reports.

The platform is testing a Twitter-like ‘threads’ feature that lets users create and connect a new post to a previous one on a related subject. The feature is currently being tested on some pages of public figures.

It was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra who shared screenshots of how the feature looks like on Twitter. As per the screenshots, users can click on a 'Create Thread's button and create a new post connected to their existing post.

When the new post appears on their followers’ News Feeds, they will be able to see the posts as being connected to the other posts in a thread.

View Post Thread

Facebook has confirmed to TechCrunch that it is currently testing the feature with a small group of “public figures” on the platform. It did not comment on whether the feature will have a broader roll out or will be expanded to other categories of pages.

Facebook further explained that these threaded posts will have a “View Post Thread” button to help followers navigate to see all the posts in the thread.

Twitter added the feature back in 2017. The Twitter threads feature let users follow a conversation more easily, connecting multiple tweets on the same subject. This was also due to the character limits in tweets.

Unlike Twitter, Facebook posts have a higher character limit and can be up to 63,206 characters long, as per the report.

The feature can come in handy when public figures wish to put out a lot of information on a related subject or on occasions such as during a live event.