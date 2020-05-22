Facebook mulls moving majority of the workforce to remote work in post-pandemic shift

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said that the remote work culture is here to stay.

The social media giant could be looking at having most of its workforce work remotely on a permanent basis within a decade.

Zuckerberg conducted a public live-streamed "town hall' meeting with employees dedicated on remote work and how to implement the same.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to companies across the globe mandating employees to work from home owing to global shutdowns. Zuckerberg shared his learnings from the time when most of Facebook’s workforce has been working remotely without affecting productivity.

He also said that it is quite possible that half of the company’s workforce would be remote within the next ten years.

"I think we're going to be the most forward-leaning company on remote work, at our scale for sure," he said.

"But, we're going to do this in a way that is measured and thoughtful and responsible and in phases over time," he added.

Initial plans

Initially, Facebook will begin hiring remotely instead of conducting interviews in the office.

Facebook has previously told its employees that they can work from home through 2020. The company will begin reopening its global offices starting July 6 with 25 per cent of its workforce working at a time for essential workers as a plan of a multistep process to begin some of its in-person operations. These are important in terms of data centre management and development of hardware including its Oculus VR devices.

If implemented, Facebook will be one of the first big tech companies to move such a huge workforce to remote work.

Earlier this month, Twitter had announced that it will let its employees work from home permanently even as the shelter-in-place orders are lifted.