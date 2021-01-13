Facebook revamps ‘Access Your Information’ tool

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Facebook revamps ‘Access Your Information’ tool
Facebook has revamped its ‘Access Your Information’ tool to make it more “more usable and transparent” for users, the company has announced.
Launched in 2018, the Access Your Information tool is a central place for users to access their information on Facebook. It is available within the Privacy Shortcuts option on the Settings and Privacy menu.
The revamped tool now divides user data into eight categories instead of two broad categories of data in the previous version -- Your Information and Information About You.
These eight categories include Your Activity Across Facebook, Friends and Followers, Preferences, Personal Information, Logged Information, Ads Information, Apps and Websites Off of Facebook and Security and Login Information.
“Each of these categories breaks down further into subcategories, so it should be much easier to navigate to the data type you’re interested in,” Facebook said in a blog post.
The social media major has also added search functionality within the tool. Users can now find data categories directly by searching for them.
“For example, if you start searching for information about your location history, searching for “location” should start generating some suggestions,” explained Facebook.
It is also adding more information about how a user’s data may be used to “personalise” his or her experience on Facebook.
“For example, you might see that your primary location was one of the multiple signals that informed a recent ad you saw for a food delivery app. This information is already available in our Why Am I Seeing This tool, but we wanted to make it easier for people to discover,” it explained.
The revamped Access Your Information is available on iOS and Android and will be available on other platforms soon.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE