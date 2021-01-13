Facebook revamps ‘Access Your Information’ tool

Facebook has revamped its ‘Access Your Information’ tool to make it more “more usable and transparent” for users, the company has announced.

Launched in 2018, the Access Your Information tool is a central place for users to access their information on Facebook. It is available within the Privacy Shortcuts option on the Settings and Privacy menu.

The revamped tool now divides user data into eight categories instead of two broad categories of data in the previous version -- Your Information and Information About You.

These eight categories include Your Activity Across Facebook, Friends and Followers, Preferences, Personal Information, Logged Information, Ads Information, Apps and Websites Off of Facebook and Security and Login Information.

“Each of these categories breaks down further into subcategories, so it should be much easier to navigate to the data type you’re interested in,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The social media major has also added search functionality within the tool. Users can now find data categories directly by searching for them.

“For example, if you start searching for information about your location history, searching for “location” should start generating some suggestions,” explained Facebook.

It is also adding more information about how a user’s data may be used to “personalise” his or her experience on Facebook.

“For example, you might see that your primary location was one of the multiple signals that informed a recent ad you saw for a food delivery app. This information is already available in our Why Am I Seeing This tool, but we wanted to make it easier for people to discover,” it explained.

The revamped Access Your Information is available on iOS and Android and will be available on other platforms soon.