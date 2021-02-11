Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Facebook testing ways to reduce political content on News Feed
The tests will not impact Covid-19 information from authoritative health organisations
Facebook is working on ways to reduce political content on users’ News Feed based on feedback.
The social media major will be working to better understand people’s preferences in terms of political content.
“Over the next few months, we’ll work to better understand peoples’ varied preferences for political content and test a number of approaches based on those insights,” Facebook said in a blog post.
Facebook's new five-pronged growth strategy for India
The platform will temporarily reduce the distribution of political content in News Feed for a small percentage of users in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia this week, and the US in the coming weeks.
“During these initial tests we’ll explore a variety of ways to rank political content in people’s feeds using different signals, and then decide on the approaches we’ll use going forward,” it said.
Facebook to give researchers access to targeting data for ads that ran during US elections
Clarification
These tests will not impact Covid-19 information from authoritative health organisations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization as well as national and regional health agencies and services from affected countries. Content from official government agencies and services will also be exempt, Facebook said.
The tech giant will then survey people about their experience during these tests.
“It’s important to note that we’re not removing political content from Facebook altogether. Our goal is to preserve the ability for people to find and interact with political content on Facebook, while respecting each person’s appetite for it at the top of their News Feed,” it clarified.
