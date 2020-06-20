Facebook, Twitter remove ‘manipulated video’ posted by Trump following copyrights complaint

Facebook and Twitter on Friday took down a ‘manipulated video’ posted by the United States President Donald Trump after the owner of the video filed a copyrights complaint against the same.

The social media platforms have removed the video posted by the US President after the owner of the video filed a complaint under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, reported CNN.

Jukin Media, the company that often acquires viral videos, said the owner’s viral video was doctored and posted by Trump said that the incident was “copyright infringement.”

“Neither the video owner nor Jukin Media gave the President permission to post the video, and after our review, we believe that his unauthorized usage of the content is a clear example of copyright infringement without valid fair use or other defense,” the company said in an official statement.

Trump on Friday had posted an edited video of a black and white toddler. The original video that went viral last year showed the two toddlers running towards each other to hug each other. However, the video edit posted by Trump showed one of the toddlers running ahead of the other with the clip flashing a misspelt banner that read "Terrified toddler runs from the racist baby," Reuters reported.

Twitter had previously disabled the video. After receiving a DMCA notice from the original owners, the platforms have now removed the video.

The video had over 4 million views on Facebook and over 20 million views on Twitter before being taken down, CNN reported.