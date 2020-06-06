Facebook will review policies related to speech promoting state force, says Zuckerberg

Facebook is going to review its policies on discussions and threats of use of state force, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Saturday.
In a lengthy Facebook post, Zuckerberg detailed his approach towards reviewing new policies for free speech and allowing discussions and threats that promote the use of state force.
“We're going to review our policies allowing discussion and threats of state use of force to see if there are any amendments we should adopt,” the Facebook CEO said.
“The first is around instances of excessive use of police or state force. Given the sensitive history in the US, this deserves special consideration. The second case is around when a country has ongoing civil unrest or violent conflicts,” he further said.
Zuckerberg has drawn flak recently for allowing certain posts of the US President Donald Trump to remain on the platform that allegedly promoted state violence. A similar post on Twitter had been flagged by the micro-blogging platform. The post in question was related to recent protests across the country especially in Minneapolis owing to the death of a black man George Floyd, who died in police custody after a policeman had knelt on his neck for several minutes.
Zuckerberg, however, had allowed the posts to remain on the platform citing free speech as one of the reasons. This had led to employees openly expressing their disappointment, while many conducting a virtual walkout earlier this week, as per reports.
“I also want to acknowledge that the decision I made last week has left many of you angry, disappointed and hurt. So I am especially grateful that, despite your heartfelt disagreement, you remain focused on taking positive steps to move forward,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post.
“While we will continue to stand for giving everyone a voice and erring on the side of free expression in these difficult decisions -- even when it's speech we strongly and viscerally disagree with -- I'm committed to making sure we also fight for voter engagement and racial justice too,” he said.
Civil rights
The company will review various policies related to civil rights and voter engagement in a run-up to the US elections.
“Based on feedback from employees, civil rights experts and subject matter experts internally, we're exploring the following areas, which fit into three categories: ideas related to specific policies, ideas related to decision-making, and proactive initiatives to advance racial justice and voter engagement,” he said.
Another issue that the social media giant will focus on is voter suppression. The company is building a voter hub as part of its get-out-the-vote efforts.
It will also work on “establishing a clearer and more transparent decision-making process,” Zuckerberg said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism
Facebook will review policies related to speech promoting state force, says Zuckerberg
Facebook is going to review its policies on discussions and threats of use of state force, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Saturday.
In a lengthy Facebook post, Zuckerberg detailed his approach towards reviewing new policies for free speech and allowing discussions and threats that promote the use of state force.
“We're going to review our policies allowing discussion and threats of state use of force to see if there are any amendments we should adopt,” the Facebook CEO said.
“The first is around instances of excessive use of police or state force. Given the sensitive history in the US, this deserves special consideration. The second case is around when a country has ongoing civil unrest or violent conflicts,” he further said.
Zuckerberg has drawn flak recently for allowing certain posts of the US President Donald Trump to remain on the platform that allegedly promoted state violence. A similar post on Twitter had been flagged by the micro-blogging platform. The post in question was related to recent protests across the country especially in Minneapolis owing to the death of a black man George Floyd, who died in police custody after a policeman had knelt on his neck for several minutes.
Zuckerberg, however, had allowed the posts to remain on the platform citing free speech as one of the reasons. This had led to employees openly expressing their disappointment, while many conducting a virtual walkout earlier this week, as per reports.
“I also want to acknowledge that the decision I made last week has left many of you angry, disappointed and hurt. So I am especially grateful that, despite your heartfelt disagreement, you remain focused on taking positive steps to move forward,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post.
“While we will continue to stand for giving everyone a voice and erring on the side of free expression in these difficult decisions -- even when it's speech we strongly and viscerally disagree with -- I'm committed to making sure we also fight for voter engagement and racial justice too,” he said.
Civil rights
The company will review various policies related to civil rights and voter engagement in a run-up to the US elections.
“Based on feedback from employees, civil rights experts and subject matter experts internally, we're exploring the following areas, which fit into three categories: ideas related to specific policies, ideas related to decision-making, and proactive initiatives to advance racial justice and voter engagement,” he said.
Another issue that the social media giant will focus on is voter suppression. The company is building a voter hub as part of its get-out-the-vote efforts.
It will also work on “establishing a clearer and more transparent decision-making process,” Zuckerberg said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
SHARE