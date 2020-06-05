From in-app video editor to “speaking” GIFs, here’s what’s new with Telegram

Messaging app Telegram on Friday launched a range of new features including an in-app video editor, two-step verification and animated stickers.
The platform has added video enhancement features to let users tweak their videos before sending and adjust parameters such as saturation, brightness, with a zoom-in option while drawing.
It has also added animated stickers in addition to GIFs which users can add to their photos and videos while editing. These stickers can later be turned into GIFs. In a bid to make the user interface for its chat app more interesting, the messaging platform has introduced new “speaking” GIFs.
Two-step authentication
Telegram is also working on enhancing security on its platform by adding two-factor authentication for users. Users can enable the authentication feature for logging into their account from the privacy and Security option. They will need to set-up a new password by entering it twice following a password hint.
“This feature would be responsible to protect the app data and securing accounts from cloning in future. Now onward if this Two-step authentication password is enabled on a given account, anyone trying to log-in from a new device that person needs to know the password, along with the OTP,” the company said in an official statement.
With the new features, the messenger tool will also let users manage their Cache memory in an easier way using a new Cache memory management tool. They can clean-up storage directly using the tool.
“A user needs to go to the settings > Data and Storage > Storage usage to see how much storage is used by the files from Telegram divided into segments like Photos, Documents, Music, Voice/ Video messages, Animated stickers and other files. They can also select on a scale from when they want to keep their previous data ranging from 3 days to forever,” Telegram explained.
The feature will only delete files which haven’t been accessed by a user which can also be re-downloaded later from the Telegram cloud so that data isn’t lost. A user can also clear the local database containing texts of a cached message to save space on the internal storage.
The platform has also improved existing features such as a flexible chat management folder to better the overall user experience, it said.
Published on
June 05, 2020
