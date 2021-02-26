Now, a new feature to help you locate source files for embedded video and audio files in Google Slides

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Google is adding a new feature that makes it easier for users to find audio and video files from Google Drive that are embedded in a presentation on Google Slides.
“It’s now easier to find the original source file for Google Drive-stored video or audio files embedded in a Google Slides presentation,” Google announced in a blog post.
When editing a Google Slides presentation, users can click on an embedded Drive-stored video or audio or file and then click on the new ‘link to Drive’ button to open the original Google Drive file.
“This is useful for checking access on a file before sharing a presentation more broadly,” the tech giant said.
Google last year had announced the Access checker tool in Slides. The Access checker will also check the permissions on embedded video and audio files when a user first inserts a Drive-stored file into a presentation and again when they share their presentation.
The gradual rollout for Rapid Release domains has begun while the extended rollout of the feature for Scheduled Release domains will begin on March 2, 2021.
The feature will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits customers.
