Now, a new feature to help you locate source files for embedded video and audio files in Google Slides

Google is adding a new feature that makes it easier for users to find audio and video files from Google Drive that are embedded in a presentation on Google Slides.

“It’s now easier to find the original source file for Google Drive-stored video or audio files embedded in a Google Slides presentation,” Google announced in a blog post.

When editing a Google Slides presentation, users can click on an embedded Drive-stored video or audio or file and then click on the new ‘link to Drive’ button to open the original Google Drive file.

“This is useful for checking access on a file before sharing a presentation more broadly,” the tech giant said.

Google last year had announced the Access checker tool in Slides. The Access checker will also check the permissions on embedded video and audio files when a user first inserts a Drive-stored file into a presentation and again when they share their presentation.

The gradual rollout for Rapid Release domains has begun while the extended rollout of the feature for Scheduled Release domains will begin on March 2, 2021.

The feature will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits customers.