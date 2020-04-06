Google, Twitter lift ban on coronavirus-related advertising: Report

Coping and decision making in the time of Covid-19
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed FPOs to list their stock from the farm gate on eNAM
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 3 per cent last week as crude oil ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
Google, Twitter lift ban on coronavirus-related advertising: Report
Tech giants Google and Twitter have lifter their ban on advertising based on coronavirus-related content, according to a report by Ad Age.
The social media majors will no longer ban advertising, which includes messaging related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In March, the companies had placed a ban on an advertisement that mentioned “coronavirus” in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation on their platforms.
The platforms rely on automated content moderation to sustain high-volume ad businesses.
However, the companies have now lifted the ban on coronavirus related ads to pave the way for “positive messaging” related to the pandemic, according to the report.
Twitter also updated its user guidelines for brands last week. Alex Josephson, Global Head of Twitter Next, and Eimear Lambe, Director of Twitter Next, had detailed dos and don’ts for brands when it comes to content related to the global coronavirus pandemic in a blog post.
“This is not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalise on, and we do not recommend brands opportunistically linking themselves to healthcare,” the post read.
The micro-blogging platform issued detailed guidelines for brands that wished to post content related to the pandemic on its platforms, citing examples from companies, including Google and Microsoft’s Slack.
Tech majors Facebook, Reddit, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube in March had also issued a joint industry statement on how the companies were combating the spread of misinformation related to the Covid-19 pandemic on their platforms.
“We are working closely together on Covid-19 response efforts. We are helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world. We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe,” a joint public statement read.
SHARE