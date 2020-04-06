Google, Twitter lift ban on coronavirus-related advertising: Report

Tech giants Google and Twitter have lifter their ban on advertising based on coronavirus-related content, according to a report by Ad Age.

The social media majors will no longer ban advertising, which includes messaging related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March, the companies had placed a ban on an advertisement that mentioned “coronavirus” in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation on their platforms.

The platforms rely on automated content moderation to sustain high-volume ad businesses.

However, the companies have now lifted the ban on coronavirus related ads to pave the way for “positive messaging” related to the pandemic, according to the report.

Twitter also updated its user guidelines for brands last week. Alex Josephson, Global Head of Twitter Next, and Eimear Lambe, Director of Twitter Next, had detailed dos and don’ts for brands when it comes to content related to the global coronavirus pandemic in a blog post.

“This is not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalise on, and we do not recommend brands opportunistically linking themselves to healthcare,” the post read.

The micro-blogging platform issued detailed guidelines for brands that wished to post content related to the pandemic on its platforms, citing examples from companies, including Google and Microsoft’s Slack.

Tech majors Facebook, Reddit, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube in March had also issued a joint industry statement on how the companies were combating the spread of misinformation related to the Covid-19 pandemic on their platforms.

“We are working closely together on Covid-19 response efforts. We are helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world. We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe,” a joint public statement read.