Google warns users of new ‘zero day’ vulnerability in Chrome

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
David J Linden investigates what makes us human and what makes us distinctly, immutably ourselves
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Google warns users of new ‘zero day’ vulnerability in Chrome
The vulnerability CVE-2021-30563 was reported by an anonymous person on July 12
Google has issued yet another urgent update warning for its two billion Chrome users.
The tech giant has warned users of a new zero-day exploit in its popular web browser Chrome with a high level of severity. The vulnerability CVE-2021-30563 was reported by an anonymous person on July 12.
Google has described the vulnerability simply as a “Type Confusion in V8,” which is an open source JavaScript engine in Chrome.
Google tends to not disclose further details about a vulnerability before a majority of users have installed the updates.
“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed,” Google said in a blog post.
The vulnerability was being exploited in the wild before the tech giant could release its security patch.
“Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2021-30563 exists in the wild,” it said.
Users have been advised to update the browser to version 91.0.4472.164 for Windows, Mac and Linux which will roll out over the coming days/weeks.
The update contains eight security fixes. CVE-2021-30563 is the eighth zero-day vulnerability found in the tech giant’s web browser in 2021.
Chrome’s popularity has made the browser an active target for hackles one of the most notable being a group of hackers calling themselves PuzzleMaker.
The group has been active in leveraging vulnerabilities in Chrome to install malware on Windows systems. Microsoft last month had issued an urgent security warning for Windows users regarding the issue.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE