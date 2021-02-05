Google working on improving Google Meet for Chromebooks

Google is rolling out new Chrome OS updates to help students run video calls at home while they’re using apps like Google Classroom, Docs, Sheets, Slides and other tools, regardless of the device or the strength of their internet connection.

Along with the new improvements, Google is also working on making its video conferencing platform Google Meet more intelligent to adapt to users’ device, their network and what they’re working on.

“That means if students or teachers need to share their screens or take notes while in a Meet, the Meet’s video resolution or frame rate may be decreased slightly so that video performance doesn’t suffer,” Google explained in a blog post.

“Meet will now also adapt to the speed of your network by temporarily turning off some video feeds, to make sure you’re not interrupted if many people are using your connection at the same time,” it said.

Performance improvements

Google is also working with Zoom engineering teams on service enhancements for Chrome devices.

“Educators and learners who use Zoom should also see performance improvements during their videoconferences,” the tech giant said.

“Just like Meet, Zoom will adjust video performance based on devices in use and what participants are using their devices to do,” it added.

Apart from this, as part of the new updates, it will also make it easier for educators and students to choose a feature like grid view to see images of other Meet attendees without affecting the performance of other apps.

“We’ve also improved Chromebooks’ camera and video feed performance and efficiency by making sure that audio and video data don’t require any unnecessary processing. This means your device will have more processing power available for other tasks,” it added.