Harsh Goenka shares his mantra for using Twitter

Video | Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
SE: Single-engine is a course designed to train pilots to fly aircraft with one engineIR: Instrument Rating is ...
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
Zee Entertainment posted subdued December 2019 quarter results yesterday. Weak advertisement revenue due to ...
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Harsh Goenka shares his mantra for using Twitter
Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Group
Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Group
Tap the positives, block negativity and do not abuse, says the RPG Group Chairman
Twitter has become one of the primary platforms for furious debates among netizens and celebrities worldwide.
RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka recently took to Twitter to share his mantra for navigating the toxicity unleashed on the micro-blogging platform.
“Many tell me Twitter is toxic,” he tweeted. “I agree partly but (it) depends on what you do with it. Try to follow people who inspire and motivate you. Engage with people you can learn from. Create positive friendships. Block negative people and do not indulge in mindless scrolling and abusing.”
Keeping off trolls
The social media gyan was well received by his followers, many of whom agreed to keep away from trolls, and instead leverage the benefits of the platform. Others lauded Goenka for his take on the matter.
Twitter user Malaecah (@Malaecah267) said in a reply: “Well said follow good and intelligent people so that you can learn many things. There are many toxic but we have to choose good ones.”
"Twitter has become an amazing platform to share your original thoughts/feelings/opinions across the globe & more so with like-minded fraternity/experts and instantly get the responses/ acceptance to your inputs,” tweeted another user, Sadanand D Dolhare (@SadanandDolhare).
Over the years, many cases of abusive tweets and hate speech on the platform have been reported. For example, a 2018 study by Amnesty International on 778 women journalists and politicians in the US and UK reported that 7.1 per cent of the tweets addressed to the women over the year were abusive or problematic. The study had also reported that women of colour were 34 per cent more likely to be harassed on the platform than white women.
Curbing abuse
Twitter is tackling the issue of online abuse. The micro-blogging platform recently announced a range of features to curb abuse, including limiting the replies one can receive for a tweet.
According to a report by The Verge, Twitter recently said that it had improved its technology for automated flagging and removal of abusive tweets before they are reported by the user. Its automated moderation platform can now flag more than 50 per cent of tweets identified as abusive and take them down before a user reports them.
SHARE