Have a ‘listening party’ with Spotify

Spotify will now let users conduct ‘listening parties’ with their friends through its Group Session feature.

Users can simultaneously stream content with up to five of their friends through Spotify’s beta feature called Group Session.

Spotify had launched the first beta version of Group Session back in May.

“The feature allowed groups of Premium users to share control of their listening sessions with others in real-time. It even offered shared opportunities for collaboration among all the listeners,” Spotify explained in an official post.

With the added functionality in Group Session, Spotify Premium users can listen to music or podcasts with groups of two to five people by sharing a “join” link via messaging apps or social media.

They can start a group session by clicking or tapping on the Connect menu in the bottom-left corner of the play screen and scrolling down to “Start a group session.”

From there, they can share the invite link with their guests. Guests can also join the session by scanning the Spotify code.

“From there, both host and guests can pause, play, skip, and select tracks on the queue as well as add-in choices of their own using the standard controls. If one person makes a change, it will immediately be reflected on all participant devices,” Spotify explained.

The Group Session feature is currently still in beta.