How different NGOs are leveraging TikTok for public health campaigns

Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) have been increasingly leveraging social media platforms to ensure that their messaging on social and health-related issues reach a large community base across the country.

TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service, has become one such popular platform amongst NGOs to strike the right nerve with the user community for several causes that they are supporting.

TikTok mentioned that it has supported the NGOs with training workshops to acquaint them on how to leverage the platform for their campaigns. The video-sharing platform has also come up with hashtag like #CheckYourFacts, #BeActive, and #Fakenewsalert among others, to raise awareness.

A look at how different non-profit organizations are driving awareness on the platform

Curtailing fake news

UNDP India has leveraged its recent campaign on spreading COVID awareness through various social media platforms, encouraging the user community to stay indoors and keep themselves healthy in the time of the health crisis. On TikTok, they have shared videos related to facts about coronavirus. They have also unleashed their creativity to educate people on the spread of fake news and misinformation.

A step towards a happy childhood

In a quest to raise its voice and spread awareness related to social causes such as child marriage and child rights, CRY leveraged the TikTok platform for its campaign #NotYet, wherein users speak about the importance of a happy, healthy and creative childhood for every child, be it a boy or girl.

Breaking stereotypes

UNWomen has launched several campaigns such as #HeForShe and #KaunsiBadiBaatHai to raise awareness on sensitive issues such as gender equality and domestic violence.

The message shared by the NGO in the videos on TikTok is related to breaking the gender biases and various stereotypes that exist in society.

Stay clean, stay safe

During the lockdown, UNICEF India has spread the message on safety in different languages on TikTok to cater to the wide reach of the platform. Through campaigns, the organization has encouraged the user community to stay clean. Various messages related to coronavirus have been delivered by UNICEF in partnership with influential personalities such as Trisha Krishnan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Yuvaraj Singh.

Relationship issues in the time of crisis