Threads app, powered by Meta, dubbed as Twitter’s rival, was rolled out on July 6. The app attracted more than 30 million signups in less than 24 hours.

Not happy with Threads and wish to get out of it? Here’s how you can deactivate your Instagram-linked Threads account.

Also read: All you want to know about Threads, the ‘Twitter Killer’

Note that deactivating your Threads account does not impact your Instagram account.

Deactivate Threads account

Open Threads app on Android or iOS.

Tap on the Profile icon at the bottom-right corner.

icon at the bottom-right corner. Next, tap on the trigram-symbol on the top-right of the screen.

Select Account option to proceed.

Tap on Deactivate Profile.

If you are absolutely sure on deactivating your account, click on Deactivate Threads profile.

To confirm, click on Deactivate.