India accounts for highest YouTube video removals for violating community guidelines

India accounted for the highest number of vidoes removed by YouTube for violating its Community Guidelines.

According to the YouTube Community Guidelines enforcement report, between January and March 2022, the Google-owned video platform removed 1,175,859 videos in India, the highest globally. It was followed by the United States, where it removed 358,134 videos during the period.

The US was followed by Indonesia, Brazil and Russia with 222,471, 211,580 and 202,743 videos removed, respectively. Pakistan took the sixth spot with 124,457 videos removed, followed by Bangladesh with removing 93,784 videos.

Globally, YouTube removed 4,410,349 total channels for violating its Community Guidelines.

When a channel is terminated, all of its videos are removed. During this channel-level suspension, 99,390,911 videos were removed in total.

“When we terminate a channel for receiving three Community Guidelines strikes for violating several different policies within a three month period, we categorise it under a separate label - “Multiple policy violations” - because these accounts were not wholly dedicated to one policy violation,” it explained in the report.

A majority of the channels were terminated as it is dedicated to spam or adult sexual contents in violation of its guidelines. Other major reasons included harrasment and cyberbullying, child safety and hateful or abusive contents.

Overall, it removed 3,882,684 videos during this time. A majority of these were removed after being auto-flagged.

Of these, about 33.7 per cent had zero views, 33.4 per cent had one to ten views while 33 per cent videos had less than 10 views before being removed.

A majority of videos (24.9 per cent) were removed for child safety reasons., and 21.2 per cent for being violent or graphic

Other major reasons for removing videos included violtation of gudielines related to nudity or sexual content (16.9 per cent), harrasment and cyberbullying (10.9 per cent) and spam, misleading and scams (9.5 per cent).

The video platform removed 943,567,283 total comments, as per the report. About 70.3 per cent comments were in the spam, misleading and scams category.