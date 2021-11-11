Instagram begins testing ‘Take a Break’ feature

Instagram is testing a new "Take a Break" feature that gives users a reminder to take some time off after they've spent a certain amount of time on the platform.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri on Wednesday announced the test for the long-awaited feature.

The platform is planning to test the feature, prior to a broader rollout based on feedback from users.

"We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December," Mosseri wrote on Twitter.

As Mosseri described in an accompanying video, when a user opts in to the feature, it encourages them to take a break from Instagram after they spend a certain duration of time on the app, for instance, 10, 20 or 30 minute intervals.

This is “part of a broader effort to try and give people more control over their experience of Instagram,” Mosseri said.

“Ultimately, you know what’s best for you when it comes to how you use the app. And we want to make sure we provide tools for you to shape Instagram into what works for you," he said.

A company spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that while users will have to opt in to the feature, it would be “sending teens a notification urging them to turn it on.”

As per the video shared by Mosseri, in the test a prompt will be displayed in users’ feeds.

When users turn on the feature, they will be prompted to choose the time duration after which they'd like to see reminders to "take a break."

Once they've spent the selected length of time on the app, they will see a reminder pop up with a list of suggestions such as “take a few deep breaths, write down what you’re thinking, listen to your favourite song, do something on your to-do list.”

Instagram has worked with third-party experts for advice on what tips to offer and how to frame taking a break, Mosseri said.