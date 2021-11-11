Instagram begins testing ‘Take a Break’ feature

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Instagram begins testing ‘Take a Break’ feature
This opt-in control enables the users to receive break reminders in-app after a time duration of their choice
Instagram is testing a new "Take a Break" feature that gives users a reminder to take some time off after they've spent a certain amount of time on the platform.
Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri on Wednesday announced the test for the long-awaited feature.
The platform is planning to test the feature, prior to a broader rollout based on feedback from users.
"We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December," Mosseri wrote on Twitter.
As Mosseri described in an accompanying video, when a user opts in to the feature, it encourages them to take a break from Instagram after they spend a certain duration of time on the app, for instance, 10, 20 or 30 minute intervals.
This is “part of a broader effort to try and give people more control over their experience of Instagram,” Mosseri said.
“Ultimately, you know what’s best for you when it comes to how you use the app. And we want to make sure we provide tools for you to shape Instagram into what works for you," he said.
A company spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that while users will have to opt in to the feature, it would be “sending teens a notification urging them to turn it on.”
As per the video shared by Mosseri, in the test a prompt will be displayed in users’ feeds.
When users turn on the feature, they will be prompted to choose the time duration after which they'd like to see reminders to "take a break."
Once they've spent the selected length of time on the app, they will see a reminder pop up with a list of suggestions such as “take a few deep breaths, write down what you’re thinking, listen to your favourite song, do something on your to-do list.”
Instagram has worked with third-party experts for advice on what tips to offer and how to frame taking a break, Mosseri said.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE