Instagram fixing bug that shows 'camera on' indicator for iOS 14
The bug displays the ‘camera on’ indicator even when a user wasn’t taking photos or videos
Instagram is fixing a bug in the app after users reported seeing the green “camera on” indicator in iOS 14 while using the app even without taking a photo or video.
The ‘camera on’ indicator is part of iOS 14’s new privacy features. Users reported seeing the green indicator for Instagram even when they were simply scrolling through their news feed.
“Casually browsing Instagram when suddenly the new iOS 14 camera/microphone indicator comes on. Then control panel ratted out the app behind it. This is going to change things. #iOS14,” wrote a Twitter user(@KevDoy).
In an email to The Verge, an Instagram spokesperson said that this was due to a bug in the app which was being fixed.
“We only access your camera when you tell us to — for example, when you swipe from Feed to Camera. We found and are fixing a bug in iOS 14 Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren’t,” said the spokesperson. “We do not access your camera in those instances, and no content is recorded.”
Flagging usual behaviours in apps
Many usual behaviours in apps have been flagged by iOS 14’s aggressive new user notifications.
One such example is the privacy feature which notifies a user when an app copies something from a user’s clipboard.
Apps including Reddit, LinkedIn and TikTok have been flagged for clipboard copying.
Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn was sued by a New York-based iPhone user earlier this month for the same, as per reports.
LinkedIn had said that it will be resolving the issue and that the app copied the content as part of an “equality check” between content typed in a text box and the content within the clipboard.
A Reddit spokesperson had confirmed to the Verge this was due to a code path that checks for URLs in the clipboard and that they were working on fixing the same.
Short video platform TikTok had said that it had been doing so as part of a fraud detection mechanism. It further clarified that the company hadn’t stolen any clipboard data but it will remove the feature to put users’ mind at ease, ZDNet had reported.
