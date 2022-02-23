Instagram increases mininum ‘daily time limit’

Meta-owned social media giant Instagram has silently increased the limit users can set on the daily usage of the application . Previously, Instagram had allowed users to choose a defined usage time limit as low as 15 or 10 minutes per day. The feature that allows the user to set a daily time limit was introduced on Instagram in 2018. A notification popup when the app activity hits the preferred limit helped the users to remain mindful about the time spent on the social media platform. According to the Mac Rumors, the latest update of Instagram nudges the user to ‘Set daily time limit’ with a minimum of 30 minutes. The popup does not allow the user to stick with the existing limit preset. A tipster alerted TechCrunch of the change with screenshots of their account. Now, the users receive an additional popup that intimates that the 10-minute value as a daily time limit is ‘no longer supported.’ So, the users will find the new limits such as 30 minutes, 45 minutes, one hour, two hours, and three hours after the update. This could be a strategy to serve users with more advertisements as their time spent on the application increases, adding more money to Instagram’s kitty. The modification comes just a few months after the social media platform introduced the ‘Take a Break’ feature, also a time management feature. The feature lets the user take a break from the application after 10, 20, or 30-minute intervals. However, the 10 minute time interval limit is only available on the ‘Take a Break’ feature.

SHARE













