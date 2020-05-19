Instagram introduces ‘Guides’ feature to help users discover curated content from creators

Instagram on Monday launched a new feature called Guides to make it easier for users to discover content from their preferred creators.

“We want Instagram to be a place where you can easily find reliable information and inspiration from your favourite accounts,” Instagram wrote in an official blog post announcing the feature.

“That’s why we are introducing Guides, a way to more easily discover recommendations, tips and other content from your favourite creators, public figures, organizations and publishers on Instagram,” it further said.

The feature will let participating creators create curated ‘Guides’ of their content on a particular segment.

The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform will focus on content creators in the health and well-being segment first in light of Covid-19. The platform will enable creators to connect with expert organizations and share resources during the pandemic. The content would range from wellness tips to tips on maintaining connections with others, along with managing anxiety or grief.

The platform has recommended content from select creators that users can explore, which includes profiles of Headspace and Deepika Padukone.

Users can view a Guide from the profile of participating creators.

The platform will enable access to guides for users within the Explore tab as well in the coming days.

When viewing a Guide, users can see “posts and videos that the creator has curated, paired with helpful tips and advice,” Instagram said.

“If you want to learn more about a specific post, you can tap on the image or video to view the original Instagram post,” it added.

Users can also share a Guide to their story or through direct messages by tapping on the 'share' button in the upper right corner of the guide.