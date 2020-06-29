Instagram is working on ‘Voice Note’ feature for threads: Report

Instagram is working on a new ‘video note’ feature for its Instagram Threads app to make it easier for users to keep track of what is being said on a video as per reports.

The feature was first spotted by the developer Alessandro Paluzzi.

"Instagram is working on a new feature for the Threads app: video note. This feature will turn the audio of the video into live captions that will be shown in time with the recording," Paluzzi had tweeted.

The feature will make it easier for people to keep track of what is being said on videos and will be beneficial, especially for users with disabilities.

Threads is a photo-sharing social media app built upon Instagram that lets users share pictures and other content with their lists of “close friends” on the app. Facebook had introduced the app last year to help people better communicate with their ‘close friends’ on its photo-sharing platform.

The social media giant is also working on porting a few features from the app to its for its messaging app, Facebook Messenger according to a TechCrunch report. The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who shared snapshots of how the function would look like on Twitter.

“Facebook Messenger is working to port Instagram Threads “Auto Status” feature,” she captioned the post.

Facebook’s EMEA Communications Manager, Alexandru Voica confirmed that Facebook was working on the feature, testing it out internally. “We’re always exploring new features to improve your Messenger experience. This feature is still in early development and not externally testing,” Voica had tweeted.