Instagramallows users to customise their avatars and use them as stickers in Stories and messages. The feature similar to Snapchat’s Bitmoji was launched earlier this year. Individuals can locate and access their avatars under the stickers tab. The platform recently began testing new skippable ‘post-loop’ video ads on its Reels.

Steps to customise your Instagram avatar

Step 1: Open your Instagram account.

Step 2: Go to Settings and select ‘Account’ from the list of options.

Step 3: Now, select ‘Avatar’ from the account settings.

Step 4: Follow the instructions and customise your own avatar.

Users can choose their skin tone, hairstyle, and outfits, and add physical attributions to the avatar.

Select the skin tone

Choose a hairstyle for your avatar

Add physical attributions

Instagram will save the customised avatar which can be used as stickers on Stories, messages and more.

