Instagramis testing a feature that allows users to schedule posts.

However, according to a report by Mashable, the feature is available to limited number of users.

Social media analyst Matt Navarra shared screenshots of the feature on Twitter.

Good news, social media managers!



You can now schedule posts in the Instagram app! 🎉 https://t.co/fSSPG92Zjspic.twitter.com/NIwBrO7JOM — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) October 18, 2022

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the feature saying, “Testing the ability to schedule content with a percentage of our global community.” The platform already allows creators to schedule their Live videos up to 90 days in advance.

Also read YouTube ends paywall experiment for 4K videos

Also read: How to collaborate with others on Instagram

Here’s how it will work

Prepare a gird post with captions and tags.

Go to Advanced Settings.

Click on the ‘schedule this post’ option.

Set the date and time and save.

Also read: How to download YouTube Shorts