Instagramis testing a feature that allows users to schedule posts.
However, according to a report by Mashable, the feature is available to limited number of users.
Social media analyst Matt Navarra shared screenshots of the feature on Twitter.
A Meta spokesperson confirmed the feature saying, “Testing the ability to schedule content with a percentage of our global community.” The platform already allows creators to schedule their Live videos up to 90 days in advance.
Here’s how it will work
- Prepare a gird post with captions and tags.
- Go to Advanced Settings.
- Click on the ‘schedule this post’ option.
- Set the date and time and save.
