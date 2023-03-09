Instagram users experienced an outage while accessing the Meta-owned platform. According to a website tracker Downdetector, the Instagram outage has impacted thousands of users globally.

Meta recently expanded its age verification tool on Instagram to more countries, earlier rolled out in the US, Brazil, and Japan.

Downdetector’s tweet revealed that the platform has been facing problems since 7:30 am.

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 7:30 AM IST. https://t.co/BtRLl4DJdI RT if you're also having problems #Instagramdown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) March 9, 2023

According to Downdetector, more than 46,000 users in the US; 2,000 from the UK; and over 1,000 each from India and Australia reported issues while accessing the photo-sharing platform.

As per Downdetector, 81 per cent of the users faced issues while using the app while 15 per cent faced issues while using the website, and 5 per cent faced issues while logging in. According to a Reuters report, Meta has not responded to the outage.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

Everyone coming to twitter to confirm instagram is down #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/M88I0cvpvV — cesar (@jebaiting) March 9, 2023

Me trying to fix my insta by deleting and reinstalling the app. #InstagramDownpic.twitter.com/3uaKx4MnIe — michelle🪐 (@baglifemichiee) March 9, 2023

This comes after Meta announced plans to bring back Messenger into Facebook after nine years. The company is testing the ability for people to access their Messenger inbox within the Facebook app.

