Instagram users experienced an outage while accessing the Meta-owned platform. According to a website tracker Downdetector, the Instagram outage has impacted thousands of users globally.
Meta recently expanded its age verification tool on Instagram to more countries, earlier rolled out in the US, Brazil, and Japan.
Also read: Know how to share good-quality images on WhatsApp
Downdetector’s tweet revealed that the platform has been facing problems since 7:30 am.
According to Downdetector, more than 46,000 users in the US; 2,000 from the UK; and over 1,000 each from India and Australia reported issues while accessing the photo-sharing platform.
As per Downdetector, 81 per cent of the users faced issues while using the app while 15 per cent faced issues while using the website, and 5 per cent faced issues while logging in. According to a Reuters report, Meta has not responded to the outage.
Also read: Steps to add credit card to your GPay, Paytm and PhonePe accounts
Here’s how Twitterati reacted:
This comes after Meta announced plans to bring back Messenger into Facebook after nine years. The company is testing the ability for people to access their Messenger inbox within the Facebook app.
Also read: How to export Facebook posts to Google Docs
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.