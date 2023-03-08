WhatsApp users with the latest version of the app would be able to share original quality images within chats.

Previously, users raised concerns that the app compresses the quality of images, and they switched to sending images as documents. Both the sender and receiver would not be able to preview the image before downloading when sent as a document.

The instant messaging platform recently launched the functionality to share images in its original quality.

Know how to send images in original quality on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app.

Step 2: Click on the three-dot menu and head to the settings.

Step 3: Scroll down to select the ‘storage and data’ section.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘photo upload quality.’

WhatsApp lets you send images in original quality

Step 5: You will notice three options — auto, best quality, and data saver. Enable ‘best quality’ and click save.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform is working to launch new fonts and tools in its drawing tool editor on iOS. The platform will also let users mute spam calls soon. A recent report by WABetaInfo stated that the functionality to mute calls is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.

