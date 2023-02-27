Facebook allows users to transfer posts and notes to Google Docs, using its data portability options. The feature comes in handy when users want to permanently delete their Facebook account or have a backup of data shared on their profile.

The platform, back in 2019, revealed that it was working to support data portability and rolled out the option to transfer photos and videos to platforms like Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos, and Koofr. It then introduced the functionality to export posts and notes to platforms, including WordPress, Blogger, and Google Docs.

Here’s how to transfer Facebook data to Google Docs

Step 1: Open your Facebook account.

Step 2: Head to Facebook settings.

Step 3: Click on Facebook information.

Step 4: Now, choose to “transfer your information” and enter your account security key.

Step 5: Choose the type of data you want to transfer and proceed to connect with Google Docs.

Step 6: Once your Google account is linked, a transfer link will appear on Facebook.

Step 7: You can now choose to transfer posts or notes.

Once the transfer is complete, users will be able to access the transferred data via Google Docs.

