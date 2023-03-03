Meta has expanded its age verification tool on Instagram to more countries, including Canada and Mexico. The functionality was initially rolled out in the US, and later in Brazil and Japan.

The tool, according to a TechCrunch report, is being tested in Europe, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, Australia and Japan.

“If someone attempts to edit their date of birth on Instagram from under the age of 18 to 18 or over, we will require them to verify their age using one of three options: upload their ID, record a video selfie or ask mutual friends to verify their age,” Meta wrote in its statement.

The company partnered with Yoti, a company that specialises in online age verification.

Meta further listed two ways of testing a person’s age. Users can choose to upload a selfie video or ask mutual followers to confirm their age.

Three individuals can select to vouch, and users will receive a request to confirm their age, after which a response will be sent in three days. Users will have to upload their photo ID. The platform will store the data on servers, which will be deleted within thirty days.

