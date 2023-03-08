The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows Aadhaar cardholders to order and receive an Aadhaar PVC card. The Aadhaar card details are printed on a PVC (polyvinyl chloride) card, which is considered equivalent to the original.

According to the UIDAI website, Aadhaar holders will have to pay ₹50 while ordering an Aadhaar PVC. The security features of the card, according to UIDAI, include; a secure QR code, hologram, micro text, ghost image, embossed Aadhaar logo, and issue and print date.

Also read: Know how to check Aadhaar enrolment status

Individuals can raise a request for an Aadhaar PVC using their Aadhaar-registered mobile number. However, they may choose to apply from a non-registered mobile number by clicking on the ‘mobile number is not registered’ option on the UIDAI dashboard.

UIDAI launched a new AI-powered chatbot called Aadhaar Mitra. It allows individuals to check their PVC card status online.

Also read: Know how to order Aadhaar PVC on UIDAI website

Know how to check Aadhaar PVC status

Step 1: Head to the UIDAI website.

Step 2: Click on the AI chatbot — Aadhaar Mitra — appearing at the bottom-left corner of the website and click to get started.

Step 3: Now, select PVC card status from the list of services.

Check Aadhaar PVC status using AI chatbot Aadhaar Mitra

Step 4: Enter the SRN number and submit. The chatbot will now update you about the status.

Also read: How to verify your Aadhaar card via QR code