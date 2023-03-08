Facebook’s Messenger will soon reunite with the app almost nine years after being removed from the app. Meta has announced that it is conducting a test that adds Messenger back into the Facebook app.

“We are testing the ability for people to access their Messenger inbox within the Facebook app, and you will see us expand this testing soon,” Meta said in a blog post.

According to The Verge report, Meta has been planning to bring Messenger back into Facebook since June 2022. In December 2022, social media analyst Matt Navarra also spotted the company testing the feature.

“Over the coming year, we will build more ways to integrate messaging features in Facebook,” Meta said.

In addition, the company is focused on adapting and enhancing tools for short-term video. “We will continue expanding our ads on Facebook Reels tests to help more creators earn ad revenue for their Reels and grow virtual gifting via Stars on Reels,” it said. Meanwhile, the company is planning a fresh round of layoffs impacting thousands of employees as soon as this week.

